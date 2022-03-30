West Baton Rouge Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of February 15, 2021 –
February 28, 2022
Elizabeth Reames, 44, 342 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Angel Daigle, 36, 62425 S. River Rd #21, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Robert Lewis Jr., 37, 62305 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to yield
Noel Wilson, 31, 4046 Nelson Rd, Zachary, LA, probation violation
Shun Beardon, 19, 3936 Wyndotte St, Baton Rouge, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, bench warrant
Reginald Knight, 38, 1305 Freeman Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container
Isiah Jackson, 63, 509Sinbad St, Baker, LA, residential contractor fraud 3cts
Heather K. Daigle, 37, 2122 Woodland Ct, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jarrett Pollett, 33, 823 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Stafford Jones, 34, 58674 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, resisting by flight
Skyler Ioppolo, 18, 14558 Richardson Dr, Central, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Damon Bernard Jr., 22, 36475 Rosalie Dr, Denham Springs, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
John Cessford, 22, 14400 Backwater, Baker, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
George Davis, 32, 1511 Jackson St, Monroe, LA, headlamps required on motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I CDS
Jeremy Gnagie, 34, 6088 Byron Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 3rd offense, suspended driver’s license for prior offenses, careless operation, open container
Malcolm Tate, 60, 4440 Fleet Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, PWID Heroin, PWID Meth, possession of marijuana, violation of registration provisions, possession of drug paraphernalia, PWID Clonazepam
George Green Jr, 41, 17558 Hooper Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA, bench warrant
Keva Collins, 42, 14400 Blackwater Rd, Baker, LA, improper display of plate, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cody White, 28, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Abigale Cedotal, 27, 6937 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Qiandra Bennett, 38, 1366 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 4cts
Ansel Cotton, 38, 5420 Sleepy Hollow, Baton Rouge, LA, PWID Meth, PWID Sch III Suboxone, PWID Sch I CDS LSD, possession of Alprazolam, illegal carryin of weapon by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
Jimmy Gros, 51, 281 Bayou Rd, Port Barre, LA, principal to simple criminal damage to property, principal to theft
Vanderbilt Bynum, 21, 1901 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order, simple criminal damage to property
Dikesha Hawkins, 33, 77155 Oaks Ave, Maringouin, LA, monetary instrument abuse, probation violation
Angelle Derozan, 22, 31050 LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Armando Pena, 27, 412 Capricorn Hills, Cedar Hills, TX, fugitive from Santa Rosa County FL
Jerneshia Johnson, 33, 2743 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, felony theft over $25,000
Franklin Cox, 32, 59015 Martin Luther King Blvd, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Thomas Nickens, 18, 6242 South River Rd, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse child endangerment
Omar Wright, 44, 6625 Vinyard Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, fake MVI, no registration, no proof of insurance, bench warrant
Joseph L. Edwards, 31, 2608 Gravier St Apt. B105, New Orleans, LA, PWITD Clonazepam, probation violation, illegal possession of stol en things, illegal use of weapons, introduction of contraband, PWITD Alprazolam
Davitay Washington, 24, 6795 Belle Vale Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation
Colt Morton, 38, 462 East Meade Rd, Pollock, LA, false impersonation of a peace officer
Milan Lathers, 39, 1209 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Nathan Curry, 29, 41176 Cannon St, Gonzales, LA, PWITD Sch I CDS, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
Brian Peterson, 34, 334 Bataan St, Belle Chasse, LA, illegal turn, open container, DWI 3RD offense, hit and run driving, suspended driver’s license for certain prior offenses
David Williams, 42, 2659 Banks St, New Orleans, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 2cts, PWID Sch II CDS
Jessie Warner, 40, 4565 Wyandotte St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things 2cts, resisting an officer, remanded by surety
