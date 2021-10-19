West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week Of September 27, 2021 – October 3, 2021
Kyrel T. Johnson, 17, 965 8TH St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd de-gree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of handgun by juvenile, aggravated battery
Donnell Garrett, 33, 1428 Woodfield, Jackson, MS, bench warrant
Xavier L. Criff, 32, 8456 Bayou Fountain, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order, theft
Ronald Monroe Jr., 25, 3476 Sweetwater Apt, Addis, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment while armed
Darrell W. Harris Jr., 29, 607 Joyce St, New Roads, LA, principal to armed robbery
Nicholas O. Bias, 29, 431 Magnolia St, Opelousas, LA, 3rd degree rape
Brandon Sterling, 32, 404 North Cottonwood St, Bunkie, LA, re-sisting an officer, violation of protective order 3cts, stalking, aggra-vated flight from an officer, simple kidnapping
Jennifer Smith, 34, 4002 Oakland St, Lakeland, LA, damage to property, remaining after being forbidden, aggravated battery, damage to property
Trent M. Medine, 38, 6209 Orange Grove Quarters, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property
Landry Battley, 24, 9264 Delta Place, New Roads, LA, armed rob-bery
Jerrmey Williams, 31, 1407 W. Parkway Rd, Port Allen, LA, ob-scenity
Joshua Lundy, 39, 6320 Boykin, Theodore, AL, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure
