West Baton Rouge

 Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week Of September 27, 2021 – October 3, 2021

 

 

Kyrel T. Johnson, 17, 965 8TH St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd de-gree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of handgun by juvenile, aggravated battery

 

Donnell Garrett, 33, 1428 Woodfield, Jackson, MS, bench warrant

 

Xavier L. Criff, 32, 8456 Bayou Fountain, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order, theft

 

Ronald Monroe Jr., 25, 3476 Sweetwater Apt, Addis, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment while armed

 

Darrell W. Harris Jr., 29, 607 Joyce St, New Roads, LA, principal to armed robbery 

 

Nicholas O. Bias, 29, 431 Magnolia St, Opelousas, LA, 3rd degree rape

 

Brandon Sterling, 32, 404 North Cottonwood St, Bunkie, LA, re-sisting an officer, violation of protective order 3cts, stalking, aggra-vated flight from an officer, simple kidnapping

 

 

Jennifer Smith, 34, 4002 Oakland St, Lakeland, LA, damage to property, remaining after being forbidden, aggravated battery, damage to property

 

Trent M. Medine, 38, 6209 Orange Grove Quarters, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property

 

 

Landry Battley, 24, 9264 Delta Place, New Roads, LA, armed rob-bery

 

Jerrmey Williams, 31, 1407 W. Parkway Rd, Port Allen, LA, ob-scenity

 

Joshua Lundy, 39, 6320 Boykin, Theodore, AL, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure

