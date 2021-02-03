West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 11, 2021 – January 17, 2021

Victor Harrison, 30, 4252 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order

Tommie Jenkins, 42, 1340 Nicholson Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, improper telephone communication

Camrielle Young, 24, 1539 N. 23RD, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 

Carroll Palmer, 29, 5638 Kilona Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety

Nancy Major, 34, 1121 Washington St, Port Neches, TX, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen things, possession schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessie Jackson, 47, 20805 Pennsylvania St, Beaumont, TX, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristopher Matthews, 47, 1216 Arlington Dr Apt 9, Richmond, KY, fugitive for Kentucky

Sean Braley, 39, 1973 Antonio Rd, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery

Barrett Wilson, 40, 1929 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST, open container

Thomas Joseph, 31, 2535 E. Gate Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from Baker PD

Aaron Martinez, 31, 224 LS Lomas Brooks St, Rio Grande, TX, improper lane usage, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, simple escape, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Asyan Butler, 19, 1315 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of a stolen firearm

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.