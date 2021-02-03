West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 11, 2021 – January 17, 2021
Victor Harrison, 30, 4252 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order
Tommie Jenkins, 42, 1340 Nicholson Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, improper telephone communication
Camrielle Young, 24, 1539 N. 23RD, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Carroll Palmer, 29, 5638 Kilona Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety
Nancy Major, 34, 1121 Washington St, Port Neches, TX, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen things, possession schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jessie Jackson, 47, 20805 Pennsylvania St, Beaumont, TX, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kristopher Matthews, 47, 1216 Arlington Dr Apt 9, Richmond, KY, fugitive for Kentucky
Sean Braley, 39, 1973 Antonio Rd, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery
Barrett Wilson, 40, 1929 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST, open container
Thomas Joseph, 31, 2535 E. Gate Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from Baker PD
Aaron Martinez, 31, 224 LS Lomas Brooks St, Rio Grande, TX, improper lane usage, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, simple escape, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Asyan Butler, 19, 1315 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
