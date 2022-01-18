West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week Of December 20, 2021 – January 2, 2022

 

James Oglesby IV, 20, 6942 Micah’s Way, Greenwell Springs, LA, first degree rape 4cts

 

Vanphi X. Nguyen, 32, 11846 Auburn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II Meth

 

Irvin J. Clark, 46, 2392 Country Club Dr, Laplace, LA, probation violation

 

Christian Leblanc, 30, 205 Anslem Dr, Youngsville, LA, DWI 1st

 

Daniel Brousseau, 32, 23622 Wellington, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

Jeremiah Welborn, 37, 7950 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property

 

Matthew Maurer, 34, 7886 Seven Oaks Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

 

Denise Williams, 38, 2888 Daughtry Dr #59, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal neglect of family

 

Dontavious White, 19, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of a stolen things, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

 

Donald Pierson, 49, 1471 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, parole violation

 

Roy Burke, 37, 7743 Highway 1 South, Addis, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS

Dangelo Barron, 32, 49 Blvd SE Apt 409, Atlanta, GA, possession of schedule I marijuana, PWITD Schedule II CDS, PWITD Schedule V CDS, possession with intent to distribute a legend drug

 

Avon Waters Jr., 31, 3379 Flat Shoals Rd Apt K4, Decatur, GA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, PWITD a legend drug, PWITD Sch II CDS, PWITD Schedule V CDS 

 

Devuente Davis, 23, 743 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Louis Ford, 36, 4121 Main Street, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts,  criminal damage to property

 

Larry Porter, 38, 915 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts

Darryl L. Griffith Jr, 38, 1006 Louisa Dr, Sulphur, LA, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of firearm with a CDS

 

Wilber Rivera-Sarceno, 31, 2960 Hwy 190 West #1, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective orders

 

Delintre Calais, 28, 200 Melissa Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation, bench warrant

 

Cameron Preston, 21, 5231 Balkin St, Houston, TX, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight from an officer, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer

 

Erin Coleman, 44, 8222 Una St, Addis, LA, probation revocation

Quinten Shows, 29, 4544 Molaison St, Addis, LA, theft

 

Jessie Patton, 47, 758 Mills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety

 

Jeffery Nenscel, 43, 2106 Minnesota Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO

 

Krystal Noble, 36, 3521 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1ST

 

Fernando Porter, 50, 1824 California St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Kody Bourgeois, 29, 257 Hebert St, Brusly, LA, illegal use of weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

 

Samuel Thibodeaux, 40, 10701 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family

 

Aljerard Warner, 29, 3826 Choctaw Dr, Brusly, LA, home invasion

 

Courtney Allen, 33, 3003 South River Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant 3cts

 

Andrew Whaley, 64, 501 N. 15th St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, vehicular homicide

 

Rodrigo Villalba, 26, 6208 Truman Dr, Fort Worth, TX, DWI 1ST, no driver’s license, open container, driving wrong way on divided highway

 

Gregory Washington, 55, 4749 Trial Dr, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1st, open container

 

Joseph Gable, 30, 425 Florida Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

