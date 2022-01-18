West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week Of December 20, 2021 – January 2, 2022
James Oglesby IV, 20, 6942 Micah’s Way, Greenwell Springs, LA, first degree rape 4cts
Vanphi X. Nguyen, 32, 11846 Auburn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II Meth
Irvin J. Clark, 46, 2392 Country Club Dr, Laplace, LA, probation violation
Christian Leblanc, 30, 205 Anslem Dr, Youngsville, LA, DWI 1st
Daniel Brousseau, 32, 23622 Wellington, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Jeremiah Welborn, 37, 7950 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Matthew Maurer, 34, 7886 Seven Oaks Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Denise Williams, 38, 2888 Daughtry Dr #59, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal neglect of family
Dontavious White, 19, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of a stolen things, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Donald Pierson, 49, 1471 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, parole violation
Roy Burke, 37, 7743 Highway 1 South, Addis, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Dangelo Barron, 32, 49 Blvd SE Apt 409, Atlanta, GA, possession of schedule I marijuana, PWITD Schedule II CDS, PWITD Schedule V CDS, possession with intent to distribute a legend drug
Avon Waters Jr., 31, 3379 Flat Shoals Rd Apt K4, Decatur, GA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, PWITD a legend drug, PWITD Sch II CDS, PWITD Schedule V CDS
Devuente Davis, 23, 743 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Louis Ford, 36, 4121 Main Street, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts, criminal damage to property
Larry Porter, 38, 915 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts
Darryl L. Griffith Jr, 38, 1006 Louisa Dr, Sulphur, LA, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of firearm with a CDS
Wilber Rivera-Sarceno, 31, 2960 Hwy 190 West #1, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective orders
Delintre Calais, 28, 200 Melissa Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation, bench warrant
Cameron Preston, 21, 5231 Balkin St, Houston, TX, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight from an officer, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer
Erin Coleman, 44, 8222 Una St, Addis, LA, probation revocation
Quinten Shows, 29, 4544 Molaison St, Addis, LA, theft
Jessie Patton, 47, 758 Mills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety
Jeffery Nenscel, 43, 2106 Minnesota Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO
Krystal Noble, 36, 3521 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1ST
Fernando Porter, 50, 1824 California St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kody Bourgeois, 29, 257 Hebert St, Brusly, LA, illegal use of weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Samuel Thibodeaux, 40, 10701 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family
Aljerard Warner, 29, 3826 Choctaw Dr, Brusly, LA, home invasion
Courtney Allen, 33, 3003 South River Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant 3cts
Andrew Whaley, 64, 501 N. 15th St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, vehicular homicide
Rodrigo Villalba, 26, 6208 Truman Dr, Fort Worth, TX, DWI 1ST, no driver’s license, open container, driving wrong way on divided highway
Gregory Washington, 55, 4749 Trial Dr, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1st, open container
Joseph Gable, 30, 425 Florida Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
