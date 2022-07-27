West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
July 7, 2022 –
July 15, 2022
Fedrian Harvey, 23, 411 Dulles Dr, Lafayette, LA, PWID schedule I CDS, improper lane, aggravated flight from an officer, violation of registration papers 40cts, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, handling a machine gun
Taylor Lewis-Crockem, 19, 3857 Tulane Dr, Kenner, LA, PWID marijuana, obstruction of justice, violation of registration papers 40cts, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, handling a machine gun
John Templet, 39, 5143 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Tywon Johnson, 33, 1055 Hwy 1 South, Donaldsonville, LA, bench warrant 2cts, tinted tail lamps, fake MVI, driving under suspension, no insurance, probation warrant
Terance Phillips, 38, 3022 Teak Forest Trail, Houston, TX, bench warrant
Joseph Cossett, 31, 3047 Denham Springs, LA, probation violation
Jason Evans, 47, 9235 Olive St, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Kerry Reed, 60, 6361 Underwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts, driving under suspension, no insurance, fake MVI, failure to register vehicle
Samuel Crabb Jr., 35, 296 Smith Loop, Leesville, LA, possession of CDS in presence of a juvenile, unlawful presence of a sex offender
Edward Rinaudo, 67, 4540 Foret St, Addis, LA, 2ND degree murder
Kevin Hendrix, 47, 17 Norris Rd, Rayville, LA, possession of schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Jarvis, 42, 2723 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, battery of a dating partner, simple battery
Brandon Hebert, 39, 449 Hwy 1, Brusly, LA, parole violation
Edward Purpera, 33, 7150 Point Avery Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
James Riley, 22, 6550 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, PWID schedule I CDS, resisting an officer, PWID schedule II hydrocodone, PWID schedule II amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer
Jordan Neldare, 34, 58050 Main St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Donovan Parker, 39, 205 Moringside Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrant, probation violation, simple burglary, criminal trespass
Blake Perera, 29, 36121 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Holden, 32, 4657 Idlewood, Baton Rouge, LA, open container, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Jason Dixon, 41, 1935 Spanish Town Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Karl Vanderbilt, 41, 1307 Bonnet St, New Iberia, LA, PWITD Sch II CDS, improper lane usage
Victor St. Romain, 41, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
