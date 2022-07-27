West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

July 7, 2022 – 

July 15, 2022

 

Fedrian Harvey, 23, 411 Dulles Dr, Lafayette, LA, PWID schedule I CDS, improper lane, aggravated flight from an officer, violation of registration papers 40cts, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, handling a machine gun

 

Taylor Lewis-Crockem, 19, 3857 Tulane Dr, Kenner, LA, PWID marijuana, obstruction of justice, violation of registration papers 40cts, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, handling a machine gun

 

John Templet, 39, 5143 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden

 

Tywon Johnson, 33, 1055 Hwy 1 South, Donaldsonville, LA, bench warrant 2cts, tinted tail lamps, fake MVI, driving under suspension, no insurance, probation warrant

 

Terance Phillips, 38, 3022 Teak Forest Trail, Houston, TX, bench warrant

 

Joseph Cossett, 31, 3047 Denham Springs, LA, probation violation

 

Jason Evans, 47, 9235 Olive St, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

 

Kerry Reed, 60, 6361 Underwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts, driving under suspension, no insurance, fake MVI, failure to register vehicle

 

Samuel Crabb Jr., 35, 296 Smith Loop, Leesville, LA, possession of CDS in presence of a juvenile, unlawful presence of a sex offender

 

Edward Rinaudo, 67, 4540 Foret St, Addis, LA, 2ND degree murder

Kevin Hendrix, 47, 17 Norris Rd, Rayville, LA, possession of schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Derrick Jarvis, 42, 2723 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, battery of a dating partner, simple battery

 

Brandon Hebert, 39, 449 Hwy 1, Brusly, LA, parole violation

 

Edward Purpera, 33, 7150 Point Avery Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

 

James Riley, 22, 6550 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, PWID schedule I CDS, resisting an officer, PWID schedule II hydrocodone, PWID schedule II amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer

 

Jordan Neldare, 34, 58050 Main St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation

 

Donovan Parker, 39, 205 Moringside Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrant, probation violation, simple burglary, criminal trespass

 

Blake Perera, 29, 36121 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

 

Christopher Holden, 32, 4657 Idlewood, Baton Rouge, LA, open container, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

 

Jason Dixon, 41, 1935 Spanish Town Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Karl Vanderbilt, 41, 1307 Bonnet St, New Iberia, LA, PWITD Sch II CDS, improper lane usage

 

Victor St. Romain, 41, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

