West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
March 29, 2022 –
April 10, 2022
Jennifer Fagot, 35, 18705 Ducros Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession of schedule III suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia
Lucien Hamilton, 39, 7635 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Brittnea Tolliver, 23, 4050 Maidra Rd #317, Beaumont, TX, automobile insurance fraud
Jeremy Taylor, 33, 10210 Avenue I Apt 109, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Edmundo Canales, 31, 6620 Primrose Rd, Lumberton, TX, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of CDS in presence of juveniles
Corey Harris, 31, 356 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Harold Lewis, 33, 411 N. St. Antoine St, Lafayette, LA, probation violation
Matthew Hamilton, 24, 23525 Kirtley Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 2ND
Tyquincia D. Washington, 28, 430 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder
Shantel Toussaint, 38, 3626 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, careless operation, driving under suspension, PWID MDMA, PWID Xanax, possession of marijuana
Jonah Collins, 25, 4918 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery
Jaylon Smullen, 21, 4176 Sherwood St, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery
Daniel Jones, 42, 18795 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, LA, tail lamps required, possession of stolen firearm
Little Jones, 53, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Cody Perrault, 26, 1957 Allene St, Brusly, LA, parole violation
Joshua Vasquez, 35, 3131 Paul Lane #7, Brusly, LA, PWID marijuana 2cts
Anthony Thomas, 26, 3667 Edgemont Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a CDS
Cora Gray, 37, 10298 W. Winston Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, fake MVI
Marvin Landry, 26, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Corey Delafosse, 27, 12250 S. Palmer Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Louis Derosin Jr., 23, 7075 Mitchell Lane, Morganza, LA, violation of protective order
Benjamin Dease, 28, 3030 Congress Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 2ND, speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, improper lane usage, stop sign violation, suspended driver’s license
Heath Roath, 45, 11610 Ashland Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, bench warrant
Larry Walker, 63, 1158 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, illegal use of weapons, negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Keondre Slaughter, 19, 628 Silvery Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery
Jason Morvant, 47, 708 Fado St, Carencro, LA, probation violation
Chris Thibeaux, 40, 12952 Birch Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Jonathan Akins, 33, 2052 Gillie Dr, Zachary, LA, probation violation
Joey Griffin, 42, 4515 Treuil Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Chiquita Collins, 42, 1331 Ave C, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Akeja Robertson, 24, 32635 Leona Ave, White Castle, LA, improper display of license plate, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, bench warrant
De’Marron Jackson, 18, 4244 Oakland Dr, Erwinville, LA, 2nd degree battery
Ashley Dugas, 38, 4045 Cathoula Hwy, St. Martinville, LA, PWID Meth, firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch IV CDS, possession of stolen things
Jessie Johnson, 28, 11545 Stan Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Axel Frederick, 32, 1114 Huval Rd, Henderson, LA, speeding, improper equipment, PWITD Sch III Suboxone, possession of Meth, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, felon in possession of firearm
Norrise Cummings, 22, 1833 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Brandi Wheaton, 41, 1008 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, hit and run driving, driving under suspension, no insurance
Brandi Daigle, 41, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II CDS 2cts, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of Sch I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Reece Avants, 36, 6744 Viola Farms Rd, Addis, LA, attempted 1st degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, false imprisonment
Christopher Langlois, 40, 750 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, monetary instrument abuse
Francis Broussard, 32, 44 Cypress Meadow Loop, Slidell, LA, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of firearm with CDS, PWID cocaine, PWITD heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyrone Walker, 31, 11320 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a correctional officer 2cts
Darren Jack, 35, 1127 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, felon in possession of a firearm, no license plate light, bench warrant
