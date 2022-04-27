West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

March 29, 2022 –

April 10, 2022

 

Jennifer Fagot, 35, 18705 Ducros Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession of schedule III suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Lucien Hamilton, 39, 7635 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant

 

Brittnea Tolliver, 23, 4050 Maidra Rd #317, Beaumont, TX, automobile insurance fraud

 

Jeremy Taylor, 33, 10210 Avenue I Apt 109, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

 

Edmundo Canales, 31, 6620 Primrose Rd, Lumberton, TX, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of CDS in presence of juveniles

 

Corey Harris, 31, 356 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts

 

Harold Lewis, 33, 411 N. St. Antoine St, Lafayette, LA, probation violation

 

Matthew Hamilton, 24, 23525 Kirtley Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 2ND

 

Tyquincia D. Washington, 28, 430 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder

 

Shantel Toussaint, 38, 3626 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, careless operation, driving under suspension, PWID MDMA, PWID Xanax, possession of marijuana

 

Jonah Collins, 25, 4918 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Jaylon Smullen, 21, 4176 Sherwood St, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Daniel Jones, 42, 18795 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, LA, tail lamps required, possession of stolen firearm

 

Little Jones, 53, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order

 

Cody Perrault, 26, 1957 Allene St, Brusly, LA, parole violation

 

Joshua Vasquez, 35, 3131 Paul Lane #7, Brusly, LA, PWID marijuana 2cts

 

Anthony Thomas, 26, 3667 Edgemont Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a CDS

 

Cora Gray, 37, 10298 W. Winston Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, fake MVI

 

Marvin Landry, 26, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Corey Delafosse, 27, 12250 S. Palmer Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Louis Derosin Jr., 23, 7075 Mitchell Lane, Morganza, LA, violation of protective order

 

Benjamin Dease, 28, 3030 Congress Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 2ND, speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, improper lane usage, stop sign violation, suspended driver’s license

 

Heath Roath, 45, 11610 Ashland Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, bench warrant 

 

Larry Walker, 63, 1158 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, illegal use of weapons, negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

 

Keondre Slaughter, 19, 628 Silvery Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Jason Morvant, 47, 708 Fado St, Carencro, LA, probation violation

 

Chris Thibeaux, 40, 12952 Birch Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of firearm by convicted felon

 

Jonathan Akins, 33, 2052 Gillie Dr, Zachary, LA, probation violation

 

Joey Griffin, 42, 4515 Treuil Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Chiquita Collins, 42, 1331 Ave C, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts

 

Akeja Robertson, 24, 32635 Leona Ave, White Castle, LA, improper display of license plate, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

 

De’Marron Jackson, 18, 4244 Oakland Dr, Erwinville, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Ashley Dugas, 38, 4045 Cathoula Hwy, St. Martinville, LA, PWID Meth, firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch IV CDS, possession of stolen things

 

Jessie Johnson, 28, 11545 Stan Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

Axel Frederick, 32, 1114 Huval Rd, Henderson, LA, speeding, improper equipment, PWITD Sch III Suboxone, possession of Meth, possession of firearm in presence of CDS, felon in possession of firearm

 

Norrise Cummings, 22, 1833 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

 

Brandi Wheaton, 41, 1008 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, hit and run driving, driving under suspension, no insurance

 

Brandi Daigle, 41, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II CDS 2cts, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of Sch I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Reece Avants, 36, 6744 Viola Farms Rd, Addis, LA, attempted 1st degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, false imprisonment

 

Christopher Langlois, 40, 750 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, monetary instrument abuse

 

Francis Broussard, 32, 44 Cypress Meadow Loop, Slidell, LA, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of firearm with CDS, PWID cocaine, PWITD heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Tyrone Walker, 31, 11320 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a correctional officer 2cts

 

Darren Jack, 35, 1127 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, felon in possession of a firearm, no license plate light, bench warrant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.