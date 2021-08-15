Two arrests have been made in Sunday afternoon's shooting incident at Hubbens Supermarket in Port Allen, according to Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks.
Hicks released a statement Monday with more details on the incident.
Yolanda Gaines was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
Kimberly Williams was also arrested and charged with one count of Obstruction of Justice; she was also booked into the WBR Parish Detention Center.
Hicks said there is one suspect who hasn't been apprehended.
Hicks said detectives established that a verbal argument between one of the suspects and both victims began inside the store. After the initial dispute the suspect and victims exited the store where the incident continued outside in the parklng lot.
Another person arrived and joined the confrontation. During the argument in the parking lot, the suspect showed a weapon and the victim fired several times in self-defence, according to Hicks.
Two females reported as ages 33 and 37 were shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The case is still under investigation and at this time, the victim has not been charged.
