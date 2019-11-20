Todd T. Nicholas, 35, 2888 Dougherty Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Emiley Carrier-Nixon, 26, 18199 Brown III Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession oF meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shallon Cooper, 23, 579 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, bench warrant
Darnell Percy, 41, 12368 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, attempted simple robbery
Larry Percy, 36, 2001 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Tommy Daniels Jr, 20130 Steve Hughes, Walker, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired registration
Floyd Johnson, 34, 3131 Paul’s Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer
Thomas E. Prine Jr., 40, 34225 Duff Rd, Walker, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Vincent Dawson Sr., 34, 542 S. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Rodderick Johnson, 33, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, possession with intent to marijuana
Lester Brown, 51, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Tedrick Burton, 32, 4320 Lorraine St, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
