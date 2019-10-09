Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 27, 2019 – October 3, 2019
Robert Gilbert, 40, 3758 Khans Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Sheila Dunn, 33, 937 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juvenile, child desertion
Lashandria Williams, 21, 4858 Clover St, Houston, TX, bench warrant
Chelsea Granger, 31, 3758 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Lasheika Cato, 36, 4852 Manda Rd, Torbert, LA, felony theft, insurance fraud
Michael Brumfield, 39, 103 Freedom Circle, Independence, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Michael Blanton, 51, 13137 Gentry Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Edward Morgan Jr, 30, 2217 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Tanricka Youngblood, 38, 1103 Oregon St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jerry Barrilleaux, 33, 25682 Standard Dedeaux Rd, Kiln, MS, felony theft
Julian Coleman, 35, 5810 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Yennier Collado-Rojas, 25, 8100 Sands Point Dr #2207, Houston, TX, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft
Liosbel Martin-Collado, 40, 8100 Sands Point Dr # 3605, Houston, TX, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft
Cody Couple, 33, 1474 Highway 401, Napoleonville, LA, violation of protective orders
