West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 8, 2019 – November 14, 2019
Ryan Cupit, 36, 6169 Tiger Trace, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS LSD, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin
Gejuan Patterson, 21, 1288 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Tommy Wainwright, 31, 3870 John Lanier, Walker, LA, failure to signal, fake MVI, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, switched plate, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of schedule III
Lisa Anderson, 27, 4667 Rebelle Lane D1, Port Allen, LA, possession of Schedule I CDS, probation violation
Patrick Green, 53, 7519 Moondance Lane, Houston, TX, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS
Shelby Simoneaux, 42, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Edward Morgan Jr, 30, 2217 Benedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Marcie Irwin, 37, 25110 Stassi Rd, Plaquemine, LA, access device fraud less than 1,000, misdemeanor theft
Chelsea Angelle, 29, 3320 Riverpark Lane, Addis, LA, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax
Darrell Robertson, 28, 12558 Maple Street, Port Allen, LA, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Brian Lumpkin, 42, 17203 Rainier Dr, Humble, TX, aggravated assault with a firearm
Robin Tate, 53, 11515 Moulthe Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, hit and run driving, reckless operation
Heather Fitch, 45, address unknown, fugitive from LPSO
