West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of November 8, 2019 – November 14, 2019

Ryan Cupit, 36, 6169 Tiger Trace, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS LSD, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin

Gejuan Patterson, 21, 1288 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Tommy Wainwright, 31, 3870 John Lanier, Walker, LA, failure to signal, fake MVI, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, switched plate, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of schedule III

Lisa Anderson, 27, 4667 Rebelle Lane D1, Port Allen, LA, possession of Schedule I CDS, probation violation

Patrick Green, 53, 7519 Moondance Lane, Houston, TX, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS

Shelby Simoneaux, 42, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Edward Morgan Jr, 30, 2217 Benedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Marcie Irwin, 37, 25110 Stassi Rd, Plaquemine, LA, access device fraud less than 1,000, misdemeanor theft 

Chelsea Angelle, 29, 3320 Riverpark Lane, Addis, LA, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax

Darrell Robertson, 28, 12558 Maple Street, Port Allen, LA, computer aided solicitation of a minor

Brian Lumpkin, 42, 17203 Rainier Dr, Humble, TX, aggravated assault with a firearm

Robin Tate, 53, 11515 Moulthe Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, hit and run driving, reckless operation

Heather Fitch, 45, address unknown, fugitive from LPSO

