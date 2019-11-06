West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 18, 2019 – October 31, 2019

Trudy Peritt, 42, address unknown, disturbing the peace

Justin Balcuns, 40, 3747 Quarter House Lane, Addis, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property

Daijah Sanders, 23, 10118 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, LA, auto insurance fraud

Billy Morgan, 40, 22970 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant

Robert Sproles, 27, 3169 Poydras Bayou Dr, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a movable

Jeffrey Sproles, 28, 1436 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault 

Bruce Ware, 36, 10217 Ave I, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, forgery

Angela Jobrey, 48, 1055 Brandon Dr, Slidell, LA, speeding, DWI 4TH

Joshua Hearld, 37, 25485 Hwy 77, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from PCSO

Matthew Meche, 32, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer

Kevin Green, 36, 57963 Belaire St, Plaquemine, LA, theft

Robyn Babin, 39, 7311 North River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Renita Whitaker, 46, 11999 Longridge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant, expired license plate

Jon Cook, 40, 12521 Palmer Rd, Gonzales, LA, probation violation

Clifton Carber, 50, 2243 Hwy 190 #4, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, criminal trespass, bench warrant 2cts

Ricky Herring, 34, 1445 Kenny Dr, Westwego, LA, probation violation

Treyshaun Cantu, 33, 44144 Simon Jackson Rd, Hammond, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, improper lane usage

Shyesha Jackson, 21, 200 S. Sherwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation, bench warrant 3cts

Kayla Green, 23, 333 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrants

Renee Melancon, 45, 2135 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, identity theft

Shanice Colbert, 25, 789 S. Vaughn St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Chance Perry, 25, 76665 Perry Rd, Rosedale, LA, DWI 1st, aggravated obstruction of highway, open container, littering, resisting an officer

Anna Beardon, 19, 341 Chapel Loop, Mandeville, LA, DWI 1st, careless operation, 1st degree vehicular injuring 2cts

Cheyenne Huddleston, 23, 3044 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Ernest Young III, 34, 1534 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer

Nicklaus Curle, 23, 505 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery

Laura Castania, 60, 3734 S. Riverview #18, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespassing 

Jacob Perez, 43, 15376 Tiger Bend Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery

Leeallen Williams, 29, 207 Vanburen Dr, Lafayette, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property  

Denario Dumaine, 31, 4570 Sherwood Common, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, felony theft 8cts, simple criminal damage to property 3cts  

Shannon Bias, 50, 1380 Court St, Port Allen, LA, theft

