West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 18, 2019 – October 31, 2019
Trudy Peritt, 42, address unknown, disturbing the peace
Justin Balcuns, 40, 3747 Quarter House Lane, Addis, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property
Daijah Sanders, 23, 10118 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, LA, auto insurance fraud
Billy Morgan, 40, 22970 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant
Robert Sproles, 27, 3169 Poydras Bayou Dr, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a movable
Jeffrey Sproles, 28, 1436 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault
Bruce Ware, 36, 10217 Ave I, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, forgery
Angela Jobrey, 48, 1055 Brandon Dr, Slidell, LA, speeding, DWI 4TH
Joshua Hearld, 37, 25485 Hwy 77, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Matthew Meche, 32, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer
Kevin Green, 36, 57963 Belaire St, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Robyn Babin, 39, 7311 North River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Renita Whitaker, 46, 11999 Longridge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant, expired license plate
Jon Cook, 40, 12521 Palmer Rd, Gonzales, LA, probation violation
Clifton Carber, 50, 2243 Hwy 190 #4, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, criminal trespass, bench warrant 2cts
Ricky Herring, 34, 1445 Kenny Dr, Westwego, LA, probation violation
Treyshaun Cantu, 33, 44144 Simon Jackson Rd, Hammond, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, improper lane usage
Shyesha Jackson, 21, 200 S. Sherwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation, bench warrant 3cts
Kayla Green, 23, 333 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrants
Renee Melancon, 45, 2135 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, identity theft
Shanice Colbert, 25, 789 S. Vaughn St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Chance Perry, 25, 76665 Perry Rd, Rosedale, LA, DWI 1st, aggravated obstruction of highway, open container, littering, resisting an officer
Anna Beardon, 19, 341 Chapel Loop, Mandeville, LA, DWI 1st, careless operation, 1st degree vehicular injuring 2cts
Cheyenne Huddleston, 23, 3044 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Ernest Young III, 34, 1534 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Nicklaus Curle, 23, 505 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Laura Castania, 60, 3734 S. Riverview #18, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespassing
Jacob Perez, 43, 15376 Tiger Bend Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Leeallen Williams, 29, 207 Vanburen Dr, Lafayette, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property
Denario Dumaine, 31, 4570 Sherwood Common, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, felony theft 8cts, simple criminal damage to property 3cts
Shannon Bias, 50, 1380 Court St, Port Allen, LA, theft
