West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of September 13, 2019 – September 19, 2019

Scott Larson, 54, 7752 Lance St, Ventress, LA, issuing worthless checks 2 cts

Jeremy Sparks, 20, 12140 Sparks Lane, Maringouin, LA, simple burglary, theft, hit and run driving, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamal Howard, 34, 2605 St. Ann St, New Orleans, LA, possession of MDMA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Daniel Aughey, 46, 12911 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace

William Wise, 59, 1967 N. Street #210, Baton Rouge, LA, simple arson, criminal trespass, arson registry failure to register

Coilyn Grezaffi, 26, 13 Bill Jonas Lane, Boyce, LA, probation violation

Richard Okurowski, 59, 33195 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

