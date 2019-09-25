West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 13, 2019 – September 19, 2019
Scott Larson, 54, 7752 Lance St, Ventress, LA, issuing worthless checks 2 cts
Jeremy Sparks, 20, 12140 Sparks Lane, Maringouin, LA, simple burglary, theft, hit and run driving, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamal Howard, 34, 2605 St. Ann St, New Orleans, LA, possession of MDMA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Daniel Aughey, 46, 12911 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace
William Wise, 59, 1967 N. Street #210, Baton Rouge, LA, simple arson, criminal trespass, arson registry failure to register
Coilyn Grezaffi, 26, 13 Bill Jonas Lane, Boyce, LA, probation violation
Richard Okurowski, 59, 33195 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
