West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 22, 2019 – November 28, 2019
Michael Jones, 41, 1050 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I
Alicary Jackson, 50, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, fake MVI, possession of schedule II CDS crack cocaine
Darren Howard, 21, 221 Tracey Porter Apt 271, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia
Landon Marsh, 29, 6937 Hwy 43, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Danric Bellard, 30, 14324 Elm Bridge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, following too close, Possession of schedule II CDS, possession of CDS in presence of a firearm
Elias Fajardo, 29, 3166 Balis Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of CDS in presence of a firearm, possession of promethazine with codeine
Clint Tyler, 46, 11444 Robin Hood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of crack cocaine, no insurance, improper equipment, driving under suspension, no proof of registration, bench warrant
Latonya Bankston, 46, 3793 Church St, Slaughter, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Aanessa Jacques, 21, 5638 George St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles
Tabitha Lejeune, 37, 12127 Patricia St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Michael Lejeune, 40, 12127 Patricia St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Craig Robinson, 32, address unknown, fugitive for St. Mary SO
Matthew Dellucci, 27, 5217 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS
Chance Jeansonne, 32, 1122 Plantation Dr, Port Allen, LA, failure to signal, possession of schedule II meth, possession of schedule IV alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Lake, 37, 11972 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Deandre D. Jackson, 22, 1042 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Clint Daigrepont, 42, Hamburg, LA, fugitive from AVPSO
Claude Frazier, 20, 15820 Woodmoss Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO
Lester Johnson Jr, 30, 1230 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine, bench warrant
