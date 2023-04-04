Later this month, Artist Ben Peabody’s collection “Art and Addiction” will open at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The opening event is scheduled for April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature many pieces from his book “Art and Addiction.” The collection has only been displayed once before in its entirety at the East Baton Rouge Library.
Peabody welcomed the West Side Journal to his home and studio last week to explore his work including the show’s pieces created over a span of 24 years.
Ben Peabody started formal study of art at Louisiana Tech where he painted using a technique called stippling to paint familiar figures. On the walls of his home, there are early works featuring fish composed of tiny dots of varying colors. He later went on to get his master’s degree in sculpting under Frank Hayden at Southern University.
Peabody’s work evolved from flat stippling to three-dimensional pieces. His current work often uses multiple materials to display themes and ideas. He makes molds of subjects to use, sometimes natural objects like fish faces and found materials, but he also casts his creations to transform them into plaster.
A shelving unit upstairs was brimming with art pieces created for his wife Weegie as Valentine’s gifts. The house is alive with art. Many of the faces used in his work are cast from Weegie Peabody. One mixed media piece features three faces formed with plaster and casting techniques along with reeds washed up from the Mississippi River. The reeds were given to the artist from a friend in New Orleans and the work is painted to show Mardi Gras celebrations.
Functional doors with plaster of Paris inlays were also throughout the Peabody home, which feels more like a museum than a house. Peabody spoke of a commissioned door he created for a client:
“You’d look and say that’s really cool it’s got fish and it’s got this and that, these different symbols, and if he wanted to come tell you, he could come tell you what the door is about. It was all about him—so it’s really kind of fun when you do it like that. I call them storyboards when I do pieces like that and that’s kind of what my artwork is on addiction: they’re storyboards.”
Peabody spoke of the hundreds of pieces throughout his home that represented work he creates to make a living, “This is my more normal work and my addiction work is my crazy work.” His addiction work is not for sale.
Over the years, the artist noticed a draw to the theme of addiction in his art.
Peabody found it strange that one room of his house got more attention than the rest, “What had happened, these pieces that I’ll show you just in a minute [on addiction] were being stored mostly in this bathroom and people would come over here and go ‘can we go to the bathroom?’”
The small half bath at the bottom of the steps in his home is still covered in a unique French wallpaper with a black background. The walls are busily decorated with pieces by Peabody.
Originally, the bathroom stored the work which is the main focus of the upcoming event.
“As an artist, you always make a bunch of prototypes and then you figure out at some point what you’re doing, maybe,” Peabody said, lending to the idea that his talent is always being developed as he works.
As an art instructor at Baton Rouge Community College, Peabody was encouraged by his students to create art on addiction along with them and so, the oldest piece of the collection is from his time teaching there, in 1999.
Since the first piece, Peabody has created approximately 40 works of art centered on the theme of addiction. Sometimes they are based on the stories of people, other times he is influenced by song lyrics, specific drugs he reads about in articles and books, statistics, and even a DEA (drug enforcement agency) publication of slang.
His studio is a neatly organized playground for inspiration and creation. Within the backyard building, Peabody showed a few of the newest pieces for the upcoming show. A six-foot-tall Fentanyl Circus created by Peabody in 2023 demands attention and was inspired, he told us, by a DEA publication on the slang for the deadly drug.
Peabody has listed reoccurring symbols from his addiction pieces in his book “Art and Addiction”. Skulls are an influence by artist Guadalupe Posada. They protect subjects’ identities and show the state of mind of a using addict. Hearts are also used often to show growth and healing. The black heart symbolizes one damaged and incapable of love which leads through other stages to the golden heart, one restored and maybe even strengthened by the journey out of addiction. Carnivals and color lighten a dark subject matter and highlight the separation between addiction and reality.
Peabody is thankful to the West Baton Rouge museum for featuring his collection, “I can’t praise them enough for what they’re doing to bring attention to this subject because right now, we’ve had 110,000 people die last year from overdoses—everything from fentanyl to drugs to alcohol.”
“The more people start discussing this thing [addiction], the easier it is,” Peabody said and his art speaks. The show will run from opening night on April 15 to June 4 in the Whitehead and Brick Galleries.
