Prosecutor Antonio “Tony” Clayton qualified Wednesday, keeping a promise he made in February to vie for the position of District Attorney. Richard “Ricky” Ward announced in January that he would retire at the end of the year after 30 years in office. Ward appointed Clayton to the second-highest position in the DA's office in February.
Clayton is a Brusly High School and Southern University Law School graduate who began his career in criminal justice across the river in East Baton Rouge Parish in 1992.
As of Wednesday evening, he was the only candidate qualified for the District Attorney’s race for the 18th Judicial Court.
A victory for Clayton would put him in an elite group as one of only five African-American district attorneys in Louisiana. The others include James Stewart of Caddo Parish, John Belton of Lincoln/Union Parish, Charles Cravins of St. Landry and Bridget Dinvaut of St. John the Baptist Parish.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clayton is the only candidate who has qualified for the District Attorney seat. Qualifying is open through Friday, July 24.
