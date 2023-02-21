The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued their investigative report earlier this month and the findings confirm mishandling and detail the methods to cover misappropriations of money from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office by two former department employees: Mandy Miller and Aimee Riviere.
Chief of Staff for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Devall commented on the department's changes moving forward, “We have taken the recommendations of the legislative auditor very seriously and we are moving to make corrective action.”
One of the major changes involves the future handling of cash deposits. The recommendation to eliminate acceptance of cash payments will come in the form of kiosks installed in the courthouse to accept and record any cash payments for processing.
That future third-party vendor or two designated employees from WBRSO will handle the cash from that kiosk, limiting the potential for future cash mishandling. Cazes’ response to the auditor cites this intention and mentions the department is in current negotiation with multiple vendors to get said kiosks installed.
Other suggested changes by the legislative audit were taken into account in Cazes’ response including the designation of an employee who does not receive deposits to reconcile them, daily cash drawer monitoring and bank deposits and elimination of the signature stamp in the Sheriff’s office.
Devall told the West Side Journal, “We have taken measures to make sure that nothing like this happens again.” The auditor’s report (available here) identifies the detailed processes in which the funds were taken by each employee and when.
The report showed $158,852 missing from the accounts for traffic ticket revenue over which Mandy Miller was responsible from July 2018 to July 2022.
The auditor’s report showed Riviere deposited $6,996 less cash than was accounted for and is responsible for the creation of two checks in the total amount of $1,680 paid to herself but manipulated in the system thereafter. All misappropriated funds were taken from the fiduciary funds between January to August 2022.
Riviere has reimbursed the Sheriff’s department for $4,071 as of August 2022, which leaves a balance due.
Devall confirmed that both Riviere and Miller worked within the same office building despite being in charge of different accounts within the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s department.
“It’s heartbreaking whenever and employee comes in and you trust them to do the right thing and they violate not only the sheriff’s trust, they violate other employee’s trust, but they violate the public’s trust. It’s just—it’s disheartening, but we are not immune to that,” said Devall.
The report states that the audit was performed after receiving a misappropriation notice from the sheriff. Devall stated in more detail, “One of our new supervisors came in and was able to determine we had some money missing. The processes were working—eventually worked. It just took some time to come to fruition.”
