Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.