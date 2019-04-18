Louisiana State Police arrested a Florida man for possession of more than 50 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-10 near Port Allen Wednesday, April 17.
Troopers stopped an eastbound 2018 Kia Niro driven by a suspect identified only as a 38-year-old Florida man at approximately 7:20 a.m. During the traffic stop, authorities became suspicious of criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle. Troopers then discovered approximately 51 pounds of cocaine.
The Florida man was arrested and booked in the WBR Parish Jail for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs.
