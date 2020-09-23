Port Allen police arrested a Lake Charles man with a warrant from Baton Rouge Police Department illegally carrying a modified AK-47 pistol Saturday, Sept. 19.
Authorities arrested Christopher Dominic Davis, 31, on an outstanding warrant for violation of a protective order, illegally carrying a weapon, and driving without insurance.
Officer Latrese Darden discovered the AK-47 pistol, an empty magazine and a magazine full of 42 live rounds during a traffic stop on Alexander Avenue at Ave. G and LA-1. Darden initiated the traffic stop after records showed the car was not insured.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown stressed the importance of regular patrols in keeping people from coming across the river to commit crimes.
