Port Allen police are investigating reports of four shots fired at the Chevron gas station on Alexander Avenue Sunday evening. No victims or injuries were reported, Police Chief Esdron Brown said.
Brown said the scene looked like “somebody met there for an exchange and it went wrong.” One person fired shots at a vehicle as it left the gas station, Brown continued.
Authorities are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras as part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Briant Landy at 22-343-5525.
