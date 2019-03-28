Deputies discovered more than 60 pounds of marijuana hidden in furniture after pulling over a U-Haul van for traffic violations around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.
The driver of the van, Jonathan Hakeem Terell A Miller, 30 of Prairieville and passenger Tyroyde Edward Dione Brown, 26 of Gonzales were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
While interviewing the driver, deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the van. Louisiana State Police K9 assisted with a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.
Authorities found approximately 61 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside of cushions and in the bottom part of the sofa upon searching the vehicle.
Both suspects were under arrest and booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center.
