A heavy law enforcement presence was seen pulling a car from the Mississippi River in Brusly this afternoon. No people were inside of the vehicle, authorities confirmed.
The car was reported stolen from Livingston Parish two days ago, according to authorities.
Yesterday, authorities in East Baton Rouge recovered an Escalade from the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge near Oklahoma Street. It is unclear whether the two are connected.
This is a developing story.
