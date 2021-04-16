A gunman opened fire at Wildfire Casino and Truck Stop on LA 415 Friday, April 15 around noon, according to Zach Simmers, media liaison for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
No injuries have been reported, Simmers said. The building was struck by gunfire.
Simmers said authorities have a suspect but are not releasing additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it is made available.
