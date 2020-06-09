Thursday, June 4, Governor John Bel Edwards signed an order moving Louisiana into Phase 2 of reopening, allowing many formerly-shuttered businesses to open their doors to customers again.
In January, Emily Courtade expanded her Plaquemine-based hair salon business, The Style Bar, to Brusly after four years of steadily booming business. Just a few months after she opened the second shop, she was forced to shut the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To avoid loans and debt, Courtade decided to close her Plaquemine shop for good. Courtade admits she will always carry the thought of “what if COVID-19 hadn’t happened?” Closing a portion of a business she grew from the ground up and had just expanded was heartbreaking, but she’s focused on what’s ahead, not what once was.
Now, her sight is set on growing The Style Bar brand right here in Brusly.
“All I can do is close that door, open this one and grow from there.”
Quarantine taught valuable lessons for Courtade, a small business owner, wife and mother of two boys.
“Quarantine taught me to slow down a little bit,” she said. With two salons just 10 minutes from each other, it was easy to get caught up in going full speed and getting home after 8 p.m.
Now, the doors of The Style Bar in Brusly are open - by appointment only. And with Phase 2 comes a set of less-strict rules. The Style Bar can allow clients to sit in the waiting area - the plastic has finally come off of the royal blue, cloth couch - and resume long-awaited eyebrow waxing services. The gloves and masks must stay on, hand sanitizer is out, and there is at least six feet between each style station. Adhering to the Open Safely guidelines has been a feat in itself, especially when working on-site for weddings and events, Courtade said.
Business is “slowly taking off,” but under spacing and disinfectant guidelines, the salon can only accept three to four clients a day, compared to its formerly typical 10-12. Courtade worked her first wedding since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down on May 26. Closures due to the pandemic meant skipping over the regular hustle and bustle of wedding and prom season.
She and her team of five stylists and two receptionists have put their personal life on hold while they catch up on clients in need of color, cuts and styling. Right now, Courtade is working seven days a week to “fit eight weeks of clients into three weeks.” After all, it’s the service industry, she said.
While Louisiana has entered Phase 2 of reopening, other states are still on lockdown, and those effects are felt here. Courtade and her team are now learning about different options for hair color brands, as their preferred vendor is based in California, where restrictions have kept the warehouses storing product closed.
“We’ve been taking it one day, one client at a time,” she said. “I’m just glad to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.