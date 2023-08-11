The summer is over, and the Pelicans Baseball and Softball Organisation is celebrating the start of the 2023-24 school year in style.
The organization is hosting a back-to-school bash scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Allen Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave.
"We want to educate all the parents on 'hey, this ain't just a baseball or softball program," said Doyle Magee, founder and coach of the Pelicans organization. "If you give us your youth, here's all the other things they're going to get. They're going to get summer strength and conditioning camps. They're going to get baseball and softball camps. They're going to get end-of-the-year bashes. They're going to get back to school bashes where they'll be able to volunteer.
"That's all things we do that those kids are missing out on," Magee added. "We would love to give them another view of life and what an organization can be besides those guys just doing baseball and softball. It's not what we're doing."
Magee said 20 percent of the proceeds raised by the Pelicans at Sunday's bash would be distributed evenly between Caneview, Port Allen Elementary, Cohn, and Port Allen Middle. Five percent will go to each school.
As of Friday afternoon, Magee said 27 vendors are lined up for Sunday. He said free school supplies would be given to as many kids as possible thanks to the donations from Sonny Massey, Leo Fontenot, Jeff Bergeron, and Zack Simmers.
The entire event is free, but donations to the program are accepted.
The baseball program has continued to expand since it began in 2018. According to Magee, what started as one team has morphed into four teams going into the new year.
The softball program started two years ago and has become a league for third through eighth-grade local girls. Erwinville hosts the games for the league.
Magee said the organization will be incorporating coach pitch teams
"Kids from kindergarten to second grade are gonna be able to slap on that royal blue and be a Pelican and start their baseball and softball journeys as a Pelican through school ball," he said. "We have a program that goes from kindergarten to eighth grade.
"I want to thank all of my coaches," Magee continued. "Ms. Hillary Moses (baseball) and Ms. Madison Callahan (softball) who helped me run the baseball and softball, respectively, because it got too big for one person. These women have been a blessing. I couldn't do without them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.