New Voice, New Vision.
I am Bart J. Saia and that is what I am offering in my candidacy for Port Allen Council at Large.
As a lifelong resident of this city, I have had the opportunity to observe and experience the governance afforded to its citizens. I believe it is my time to become a part of the solution to help make this city an even greater community to live, work, and play.
As taxpaying citizens you have expectations of what your city can and should do for you. So do I.
You want your tax dollars used in the most judicious and effective way as well as having a balanced and transparent budget. So do I.
You want the infrastructure of your city (roads, sewage, drainage, and utilities) to be adequate for the population it serves and be well maintained. So do I.
You want your police department to be well trained, well staffed and well equipped. But most of all, you want peace officers who serve and protect all citizens. So do I.
You appreciate the over 65 city employees who provide the basic and necessary services for all its citizens. So do I.
You want a community in which businesses, both large and small, can thrive and where families can grow and flourish. So do I.
Once again, I am Bart J. Saia. In addition to my full time career as a sales specialist I am also the Athletic Director of Holy Family School and director of the West Side Baseball School League. I am the proud father of two daughters, and I humbly solicit your support and vote.
