Authorities arrested a Baton Rouge man on two felony charges after a drive-by shooting at the WildFire Truck Stop & Casino on LA 415 Friday.
Kewondrick Hays, 22 of Baton Rouge, is charged with attempted second degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting. West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office media liaison Zach Simmers said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation. No one was struck or injured, he confirmed.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and USMS Task Force worked together to arrest Hays.
"We are very grateful to be a part of this task force," Simmers said. "They work diligently day and night to keep us safe."
