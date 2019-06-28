Officials arrested a Baton Rouge man in West Baton Rouge for seeking to engage in sexual activities with a minor juvenile, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today.
Andrew Michael Hebert, 24, was arrested for Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.
Agents conducted an undercover operation targeting those seeking to purchase children for sexual purposes in West Baton Rouge Parish. Hebert is alleged to have traveled from East Baton Rouge Parish to West Baton Rouge Parish to meet with a female juvenile to engage in sexual activities in exchange for money.
When Hebert arrived, he instead met law enforcement agents who arrested and booked him into the West Baton Rouge Jail.
“Sex trafficking is a hideous crime with an ever-lasting impact on those victimized,” General Landry said. “So my office and I will continue to work with law enforcement agencies across our State to bring an end to this travesty.”
Hebert’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Port Allen Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
