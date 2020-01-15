Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug charges after a traffic stop on Dec. 19, according to Maj. Zack Simmers.
Charles Collins, 37, was pulled over on Lukeville Lane just outside Brusly for a traffic violation.
As a result of that traffic stop, Collins was found to be in possession of 1.6 pounds of marijuana, a bottle of promethazine with codeine, seven purported alprazolam pills (Xanax), 249 oxycodone pills, 114 hydrocodone pills, two amphetamine pills and a digital scale, Simmers said.
Collins was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, marijuana; possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, promethazine and codeine; possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, Xanax; possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, oxycodone; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, hydrocodone; and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, amphetamine.
