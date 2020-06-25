A small bear was seen in near North Palmer in the Erwinville area yesterday, according to several residents.
West Baton Rouge Animal Control Director George Bragg said the sightings are typical in the area and around the parish this time of year. Most of the time they are in search of food, he said.
Bragg encourages residents to avoid keeping pet food outside and to keep garbage cans and trash properly stored to avoid damage and close encounters.
Often, when a small bear is seen their mother is not far away. Do not approach the animals or attempt to make contact.
Wildlife and Fisheries offers these tips:
- Never feed or approach bears.
- Secure food, garbage, and recycling.
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
- Never leave pet food outdoors.
- Clean and store grills.
- Let your neighbors know if you see bears in your area.
Should a bear become a nuisance in your area, call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Wildlife Department at 225-765-5115.
