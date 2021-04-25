Some Port Allen residents in The Oaks got a surprise view from their windows early this morning. Around 7:00 am, neighbors began warning walkers to proceed with caution as a video of a bear on Avenue G began circulating.
A bear?
A quick search of Facebook showed the footage of the bear bounding down Port Allen streets. One video was from Robin Seguin Hurst of Oaks Avenue who saw the bear this morning. In a phone interview, she said:
“[It was] probably about 6:20 my husband had just gotten up and my cameras were going crazy. Wait a minute, am I seeing things? I told my husband ‘There’s a bear in the backyard!’”
Hurst reported her sighting to City Police and believes police are now on Avenue G and the bear is in a tree.
George Bragg at Animal Control stated, “We do not handle bears at all. They are a [federally] protected species. Wildlife and Fisheries handle that. We don’t have the equipment or training to handle bears.” However, while he is not an expert on bears, he does receive calls about the animals before directing people to Wildlife and Fisheries and Bragg has noticed an uptick to sightings in recent years.
“Ten years ago you would have never heard of a bear sighting.” He thinks the population of bears may be growing, “In our Parish, in the last 2-3 years, I’ve heard of 2-4 sightings: up in Erwinville, down near Rosedale at the Boy Scout property, and now one in Port Allen.” He said it does not appear to be the same bear from the videos he saw.
Wildlife and Fisheries’ website offers these tips for when a bear is sighted in your area:
Do not crowd around a bear when you see one; stay inside of your home or car.
Yelling and making hand motions will scare off the bear if it is approaching you, but if you are outside with it, slowly walk away.
Wildlife and Fisheries emphasizes not to run.
Keep your animals inside and remove all food from your yard. It is good practice to not keep food out of doors if not being used. Once a bear knows a food source, it will remember and return.
