Authorities say the bear spotted roaming The Oaks neighborhood in Port Allen Sunday is still loose. The 200-pound bear was spotted in a yard on Avenue G in the early morning hours Monday.
Officers lost sight of him as he ducked between houses.
Wildlife and Fisheries agents called off their efforts to trap the bear late Sunday after he climbed in a tree on Oaks Ave. and S, Jefferson Ave.
Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant by checking their porch and surroundings before going outside. The bear may be hiding in trees.
If you see the bear roaming around in the area, call the Port Allen Police Department 225-343-5525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.