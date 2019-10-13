West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot was reelected Saturday to his fifth term by a margin of about two-to-one over his challenger but incumbent four-term Sheriff Mike Cazes will have to campaign until the runoff on Nov. 16 before his election is decided.
Berthelot only faced one opponent, Clayton Hebert, and earned 64 percent of the votes cast in Saturday’s election, or 6,245, to Hebert’s 36 percent, 3,551 of those polled.
Almost 58 percent of the parish’s about 17,000 registered voters turned out for that election. On Monday, the Registrar of Voters Office will have the total percentage of registered voters in the parish who voted early, by mail or Saturday, election day.
All election results were provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and are unofficial until the polling machines are opened this week.
Cazes, also looking to be reelected to a fifth term, will be opposed by Mike Zito next month. Cazes earned the majority of the votes cast in the election for sheriff with 44 percent of the vote, but needed 50 percent plus one—a simple majority—to have been elected in Saturday’s primary.
Zito finished second in the four-man race with 25 percent of the votes cast, or 2.486, while Cazes’ vote count totaled 4,353.
The other candidates in the four-way race were third place finisher J. Robin Free, who picked up 19 percent of the votes with 1,880, while the final candidate in the race, Bernell Williams, earned 1,270 votes or 13 percent.
The other three parishwide seats, clerk of court, coroner and assessor, faced no opposition and were elected after qualifying ended.
Chris Guerin will take over the office of assessor, succeeding incumbent Barney “Frog” Altazan, who had announced long before qualifying he did not intend to seek reelection.
Incumbents Clerk of Court Mark Graffeo and Coroner Phil Padgett were the other two parishwide officials elected without opposition.
