BATON ROUGE - House Bill 769 would put Louisiana in line with 36 other states and the District of Columbia when it comes to shaping behaviors around drunk driving. Those states have gotten serious about preventing DWI related deaths by focusing on reforming defendant behaviors around drinking and driving on their first offense and regulating vendors who provide technology that stops drunk drivers from starting their vehicles.
Louisiana has a higher rate of repeat offenses than many other states. Last year DWI’s in Louisiana increased by 8.9% from 2020. And in 2020, more than 40 percent of the motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana were alcohol-related. These alcohol-related crashes resulted in 332 fatalities. All of them were preventable.
A reform measure was first filed in 2019 by New Orleans Democrat Royce Duplessis followed the death of a beloved community leader in his own legislative district. Duplessis filed a resolution honoring Sharree Walls contributions, and then took the bold step of filing a bill that would prevent further deaths like hers. When Duplessis’ attempt failed, republican Transportation Chairman Mark Wright of Covington took up the mantle. Last year, during a shorter legislative session, the bill ran out of time, though it made it almost across the finish line. So, Wright is back with this bipartisan effort to address Louisiana’s DWI problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.