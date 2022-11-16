The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced during the weekend that it lifted the final COVID protocols enacted during the pandemic.
Bishop Michael Duca made the announcement in a letter read to parishioners at churches throughout the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
As part of his directive, Duca said he would “encourage and allow” parishes to restore the practice of distributing Communion under both kinds beginning on the first Sunday of Advent (Nov. 27).
“I believe it is time, and I request that all our parishes return to a full ministry participation of the laity at Sunday Mass as we had before the COVID protocols were established,” he said.
“I asked the pastors to move their parishes forward, now that there are no remaining COVID restrictions, with a sensitivity to the needs and concerns of their parishioners.”
The option is voluntary, and the First Sunday of Advent is the earliest a parish can begin, Duca said.
It is not the required beginning date for all parishes.
“While there may be challenges, I do not think these will be insurmountable,” he said.
“It is my prayer that with this final restriction removed, we will begin to return to what were our spiritual and liturgical traditions before the pandemic.
“It may take us a while to accomplish this, but it is my hope to return to offering the chalice at Communion at all our parishes in the future,” Duca said.
“May the Holy Spirit inspire and guide us as we move forward.”
