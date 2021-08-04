The mask mandate Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Monday has led to another change in the guidance for the opening of Catholic schools in the Diocese during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 school year in the Catholic Diocese will incorporate similar practices that were in effect at the end of the last school year, Bishop Michael Duca said in a letter Monday.
“While some degree of normalcy resumed in our lives and even in the Church, the recent spikes in COVID cases in our local communities is particularly alarming,” he said. “Given this new reality, the growing surge of COVlD-19 infections, and the new mask mandate issued
today by Governor Edwards, I believe the best way for us to begin the 2021-2022 school year is to return to school using similar practices with which we ended the last year that include physical distancing, proper quarantining and the mandatory wearing of masks.”
There will be no exceptions or exemptions to the practices based on vaccination status, Duca said.
All students, faculty and administrators will follow the same guidelines.
“I believe these difficult decisions will enable us to safely begin our school year while observing new realities we face
as a community,” he said. “If circumstances change in the future, we will also change our practice based upon medical advice, wisdom and common sense.”
Duca said he wants to keep the Diocesan schools open for in-class learning with minimal interruption.
“Reflecting upon our experience last school year, each of the protocols and procedures used then were implemented to successfully accomplish these goals,” he said.
The Diocese operates schools in an 11-parish district, including Holy Family School in Port Allen, Catholic-Pointe Coupee in New Roads and St. John in Plaquemine.
