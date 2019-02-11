The Save Our Sons organization hosted the 18th annual Black History Parade through Port Allen on Saturday, Feb. 9. Port Allen native and safety for the Houston Texans Andre Hal served as the grand marshal, riding on the first float of the parade.
After a seven-month-long battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma, doctors announced Halwas in remission on Sept. 18, 2018. His float exclaimed “Thank You Jesus” on a banner along with a prominent display showcasing his days as a Port Allen High School pelican.
The parade featured dancers and bands from both sides of the river. Local celebrities like Lil Ray Neel participated in the parade as well as local officials like Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, III, and City Council members Ray Helen Lawrence and Carey Williams.
