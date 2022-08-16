On February 14, 1872, Blazing Star Lodge No. 212 F&AM, Port Allen’s Masonic lodge, received its charter from the Grand Lodge of the state of Louisiana.
This tremendous milestone of 150 years of being chartered was celebrated at the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
The celebration included a review of the history of the lodge with a focus on the people who demonstrated commitment and dedication to make Blazing Star what it is today.
Attendees included the Deputy Grand Master, Right Worshipful Jimmie Dean Duncan, from the Grand Lodge of Louisiana. A plaque commemorating this occasion was presented to the current officers of Blazing Star by the Deputy Grand Master.
After the ceremony, refreshments were served, catered by the Chop Shop in Port Allen. Masons from the entire state were in attendance.
