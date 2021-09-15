BATON ROUGE — As Southeast Louisiana residents clean up after Hurricane Ida, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana reminds them it’s still important to be mindful of COVID-19 and to get the vaccine if they have not already.
“Our state has been in a fourth surge of COVID-19 since July, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant,” said Dr. Deirdre Barfield, Blue Cross vice president of Medical Management and senior medical director. “As people clean up after the hurricane, they may be working with or staying with people who are not part of their household, which can lead to infections. To prevent getting or spreading COVID-19, it’s very important that everyone 12 and older get the vaccine.”
Louisianians who were scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccine that was canceled because of Hurricane Ida should get in touch with their healthcare provider as soon as possible to reschedule. If the vaccine site you planned to go to is closed right now, call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 for help finding an open vaccine site near you.
“If you were supposed to get your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines but the storm prevented that, it’s ok to get it a little later than the recommended window,” Dr. Barfield said. “But, do not wait too long – contact the vaccine site where you were scheduled to get your second shot and ask when you can make a new appointment.”
If you are fully vaccinated and your vaccine card was lost or damaged during the storm, the Louisiana Department of Health has tips to help you get a replacement card. Louisianians also can use the state’s digital driver’s license app, LA Wallet, to keep a digital copy of their vaccine cards.
Members of individual and employer health insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid can get any U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine for $0. This no-cost coverage is included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which also allows uninsured patients to get the vaccine for $0. Blue Cross will cover the vaccine’s administration without any member cost-share (deductible, copay or coinsurance) on most health plans. If you have questions about vaccine coverage on your health plan, contact Customer Service at the number on your member ID card.
As you clean up from Hurricane Ida, remember that there is a statewide mask mandate in effect. All Louisiana residents age five and older must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth when in indoor, public places. If you are staying with people who are not part of your household, wearing a face mask and keeping at least six feet apart can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube page to see short videos COVID-19 and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates. Blue Cross posts regularly on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and now, TikTok.
For information on what Blue Cross is doing in response to COVID-19, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.