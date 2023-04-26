A world-renowned Blues artist with local roots joined the host of a nationally acclaimed weekly music program to discuss his career during last week’s Historical Happy Hour at West Baton Rouge Museum.
Kenny Neal spoke about his career in an interview with Nick Spitzer, host of “American Routes” on NPR.
Neal, 65, son of the late Raful Neal (1936-2004), is a Grammy-nominated artist guitarist/harmonica player who was influenced by his father and other icons from the Blues genre. His peers – among others – include Slim Harpo, Buddy Guy, Henry Gray and Tabby Thomas.
It was one of the benefits of having a father who himself was considered one of the giants of the Blues.
He remembers Blues artists looked after each other.
“I remember Slim Harpo coming to our house and he had a trailer on the back of his 1959 Cadillac,” Kenny recalled. “He was bringing it over because my dad had an upcoming gig.
He also remembers the music from Thomas, which may have invoked more of the New Orleans influence than songs from Slim Harpo, particularly “Hoodoo Woman.”
Blues artists enjoyed a close camaraderie, but it extended beyond the artists themselves.
They have worked to keep the genre alive for the next generation.
Neal cut his debut album, “Big News from Baton Rouge” for Alligator Records in 1987.
He has toured the world and, along with his siblings, has helped keep the Blues tradition alive.
Several years ago, the passion for music helped Neal dodge death.
He reminisced on how he “dodged the bullet” from Stage 4 lung cancer.
“I was back East, and within one year, I was feeling that pain and couldn’t play the way I used to play,” Neal said. “I went to a doctor for a biopsy who sent me instantly to do an X-ray and found out I had a huge tumor in my chest.”
Neal made a full recovery and returned to performing and remains busy today.
He said he was disappointed that none of the Neal family was invited to perform at this year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
Local talent should remain the cornerstone of that event, Neal said.
“We need to come together more with our Blues Foundation in Baton Rouge ... it’s all about our roots from Baton Rouge,” he said. “I’m for all the musicians we have across the country, but when we have a festival, I think we should have our homegrown because people should see what we have to offer.
“This year not to have a Neal at Blues Fest doesn’t set too well.,” Neal said.
Spitzer said one of the most important aspects of the Blues Festival in its early years was that it influenced artists like Chris Thomas King, the Grammy Award-winning son of Tabby Thomas.
“They could perform at the Blues Festival and go back to school the next day and hear people say “Hey, we saw you there.”
“It’s a public show, it brings special attention and brings in people from around the country who are interested in playing the Blues,” Neal said. “It needs to move a little more that way.”
I enjoy passing it on,” he said.
Neal wants to help the next generation to continue the Blues tradition that he, his family and other peers have created over the years.
“I give away guitars to the kids, give away 10 or 12 guitars, and I do it all across the country,” he said. “I want to promote the love we have for the music and to promote carrying it on to the next generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.