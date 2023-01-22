In the West Baton Rouge Parish School board’s first regular meeting of 2023 last Wednesday, the board chose the five candidates who will initially be interviewed to be the school district’s next superintendent.
David Corona has been serving as the interim superintendent after Wes Watts stepped away in July.
There were eight applicants for the position and the board had its choice of exactly how many applicants would be interviewed.
Board member Teri Bergeron made a motion to interview five candidates, while Dr. Atley Walker made a substitute motion to interview all eight candidates.
The board on Walker’s motion but it failed. Bergeron’s motion passed 6-4. Walker, Soncerina Evans, Chareeka Grace and Michael Maranto voted against interviewing just five candidates.
Attorney Bob Hammond advised the board that the other three candidates that aren’t invited to the first interview are not eliminated from being selected.
“No one is eliminated until you pick your person,” Hammond said.
The five candidates selected for the interviews are Troy Bell, Patrick Jenkins, Dr. Tammy Seneca, Chandler Smith, and Charlotte Blanchard.
Each board member had to select the five people they wanted and when the votes were tallied, those five had earned the most votes.
Bell is currently the Executive Director of Federal Programs and Academics for the Franklin Parish School District. He has 12 years of teaching experience and five years of administrative experience.
Jenkins, the 2023 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year, has been the superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools for the last six years. He has 12 years of teaching experience and 20 years of administrative experience.
Seneca has been the supervisor of information systems and educational technology for West Baton Rouge Schools since 2004. Seneca has seven years of teaching experience and 22 years of experience in administration.
Smith is the assistant superintendent of the Central Community School System where he has been since Nov. 2021. He has 10.5 years of administrative experience along with seven years of teaching experience.
Blanchard has been the supervisor of child welfare and transportation liaison for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools since 2009. She has 22 years of administrative experience with 12 years of teaching experience.
The board voted to break the interviews up into three consecutive days. Two candidates will be interviewed each day for the first two days and the final candidate will be interviewed on the third day.
The interviews will take place in public during school board special meetings set for Jan. 30, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. The first interview will be at 5 p.m. with the second set to start at 6 p.m.
Bell and Jenkins will be interviewed on Jan. 30, followed by Seneca and Smith on Jan. 31. Blanchard will be interviewed on Feb. 1.
Each candidate’s application can be found on the West Baton Rouge Parish School district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.