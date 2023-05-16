The Iberville Parish School Board is expected to begin the interview process next week for the list of candidates to lead the Iberville Parish School District.
The board narrowed its candidates at the May 15 meeting, which was the first discussion on the next superintendent.
The search comes after present Superintendent Arthur Joffrion’s announcement last month that he would retire from his post when his contract expires on June 30.
Joffrion took the job in 2019 after predecessor Ed Cancienne ended a 12-year run as school chief. He now serves as superintendent of the St. James Parish School System.
The candidate who gets the job in Iberville Parish will be at the helm of a growing school system with an enrollment of 4,350 students, 950 employees, and an annual budget of $110 million.
The first round of interviews for the superintendent’s post will begin next week, Board President Chris Daigle said.
The goal is to have a new contract by the June 12 board meeting.
“Between this first meeting and the start of the first round of interviews, we will possibly select a candidate by May 25 to send to a second round,” Daigle said. “Or we can just cut the search off and decide if one particular candidate blew it out of the water, and we’d hire that candidate as soon as possible.”
The goal is to make the decision soon enough for the next superintendent to give three weeks notice to their current employer and start the job on July 1, Daigle said.
The next superintendent cannot officially take office before July 1 because state law does not allow a school district to have two superintendents under contract.
The way we’re doing this, the timing is spot-on,” Daigle said. “We’re evaluating the whole scenario and by awarding or approving the contract June 12, it’s perfect for the district and for any possible candidates because they have to put in their notice.”
