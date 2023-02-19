The body found inside a vehicle at Lucky Louie’s has been identified as 55-year-old Shelia Baker, according to authorities.
Barker is a missing person’s case from Lafayette Parish. The cause of death is still being determined as the toxicology report won’t be back for a few weeks. However, WBR sheriff’s department does not suspect foul play. Barker had not been seen by family since Christmas.
The body was found at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 12. Sources reported the body was discovered by a truck driver. He was changing a tire and smelled something out of the ordinary.
The body was found in a Toyota Yaris believed to have been on site for days and was far to the back of the property near a gate. The car’s presence went unnoticed, likely due to being obscured by large semi-trucks that frequent the gas station.
