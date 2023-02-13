An unidentified body was found around 11 A.M. Sunday, February 12 at Super Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop on highway 190 in West Baton Rouge.
Sources reported the body was discovered by a truck driver. He was changing a tire and smelled something out of the ordinary.
The body was found in a Toyota Yaris believed to have been on site for days and was far to the back of the property near a gate. The car’s presence went unnoticed, likely due to being obscured by large semi-trucks that frequent the gas station.
Once on the scene, deputies determined the vehicle is linked to a missing persons report in Lafayette. As of Monday morning, Corporal Landon Groger of West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office stated, “It’s still under investigation and we are working with the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office and the Lafayette Parish sheriff’s office to identify the body.”
The cause of death is yet to be determined. Sheriff Cazes requests anyone with information regarding this case call detectives at 225-343-9234.
