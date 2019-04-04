The body of a missing Rapides Parish woman was found Wednesday, April 3 after a man arrested by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges voluntarily admitted he was the last person to see her alive, according to St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Alexandria Town Talk.
Yesterday, Robert McPhearson provided Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office investigators with the location of 43-year-old Alana Zuccaro’s body and the circumstances surrounding her murder.
During the preliminary investigation by WBRSO, McPhearson provided West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Investigators with information relative to murdering Zuccaro. McPhearson would not provide the exact location of where the homicide occurred or the location of Zuccaro. He was transferred to Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
On April 3, 2019 at 6:45 p.m., the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office along with West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office located the body of Alana Michelle Zuccaro, who was reported missing from Pineville on March 20, 2019. Ms. Zuccaro was located in a wooded area off Highway 103 in Washington, LA. Notification has been made to next of kin.
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers reports video surveillance footage showed Zuccaro and McPherson leaving an unidentified casino around 1:38 a.m. and that they appeared to be arguing.
Louisiana State Police found her 1999 Toyota Tacoma abandoned and wrecked the next day on La. Highway 103 in St. Landry Parish near Port Barre, according to Alexandria Town Talks. Her purse, jacket and shoes were found on March 22 next to a bayou near where her truck was found, reads the report.
McPherson was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on March 27, and he voluntarily admitted that he was the last one to see Zucarro.
