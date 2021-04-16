Intracoastal scene

Law enforcement on scene Friday, April 16.

 Photo by The West Side Journal

The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed that a body was recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway Friday afternoon.

The person was allegedly walking on the train trestle that runs underneath the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. There is a heavy law enforcement presence on scene. 

This is a developing story. 

Intracoastal scene 2

