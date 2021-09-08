BATON ROUGE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser reopened Bogue Chitto State Park RV sites to Louisiana residents only. The park, which is located in Franklinton, La., is also available to the public for day use only.
“While several of our parks received damage from the storm, I’m grateful to have a dedicated maintenance staff that is making every effort to get our state parks open again. Our crews are working hard to clear downed trees, clean up the debris and restore electricity and plumbing so we can make our parks available to those who need a place to go,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser.
There are 81 RV sites at Bogue Chitto State Park. The park opened at 8 a.m. During normal operations, the 1,700+ acre park offers a newly opened premier mountain biking trail, camping, glamping, tubing, fishing, horse riding and other activities.
For reservations, go to the State Parks website at www.lastateparks.com or call 888-677-7312.
