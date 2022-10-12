Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing.
The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on seven felony arrest warrants.
Poston was charged on 14 charges of simple burglary, one charge of felony vehicle motor theft, one charge criminal trespassing and one charge of failure to appear in court.
Poston allegedly broke into camps, stole firearms and other belongings, and lived off the food from those dwellings. He is also accused of stealing knives, clothes, boots and other items.
“If he was being released prior to being sentenced to prison, it would be a manhunt second to none,” Stassi said.
During the weekend Poston allegedly lived in tree stands and other shelters.
Poston took advantage of most camp owners being away from those dwellings on weekdays, Stassi said.
“Most people were vulnerable because they don’t stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week at those camps,” he said. “When they’d leave, he’d go eat whatever food was leftover and move back in … he broke into these camps multiple times.”
Camp owners put together what Stassi called “The Spillway Posse,” that helped deputies find Poston.
“This case was certainly different,” he said. “But hunters can now look forward to a peaceful hunting season, knowing that this man is in custody.”
Earlier this year, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a reward for the capture of Poston. That reward will be paid to a member of the Spillway Posse who was responsible for Poston’s capture.
Additional charges are anticipated, pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.