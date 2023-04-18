The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Port Allen man and charged him with second-degree murder.
Deputies arrested Russell Daigle, 32, after his alleged involvement in a person's death from a drug overdose.
WBRSO officials say deputies responded to a trailer park on Lafiton Lane in Port Allen on April 12 for an unresponsive person caused by a drug overdose.
Officials say Samuel Moore, 30, died from the overdose. Detectives discovered information about Daigle's involvement in Moore's death.
Daigle's bond was set at $900,000. The investigation is ongoing.
