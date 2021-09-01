Bailey Paul Lemoine, a 17-year-old from Port Allen, created sandbag holders for the sand filling station near West Baton Rouge’s Erwinville Community Center.
Lemoine welded metal pieces together to construct two units for bag filling after researching other kinds of sandbag holders online. The donated holders can each hold up to six open bags at a time for easier filling.
Anatole Vincent, Director of Parks and Recreation in West Baton Rouge, notified the West Side Journal of this young man’s efforts. Vincent said, “I’m just glad we have young people like this in our community. Taking his time to make where we live a better place.”
Lemoine’s mother, Lorie LaBry, said her son enjoys welding. He built his own foundry to melt and cast metal. Lemoine has also patched the roof of his home and built his dog’s house. Lemoine often utilizes YouTube as a source when figuring out how to do new things. The idea to create a better system for bagging sand came to young Lemoine last storm season as he and his mother filled sandbags.
Bailey Paul Lemoine discussed filling the sandbags without an apparatus, “It was really hard for us to do it. Filling the sandbags was time consuming. Time is of the essence when a storm is coming, and water is coming toward your house.”
His mother added, “It’s pretty hard work holding the bag open—it hurts your back and it is a two person job.” She said her son was thinking of those in the community who don’t have help and made the bag holders to allow one to do it on their own.
Both sandbag holders Lemoine constructed are in use and are part of his attempts at earning his Eagle Scout badge. Lemoine is member of Boy Scout Troop 66 of New Roads. If he completes all requirements, Lemoine will make Eagle Scout in late December of this year.
This is not the first time the young man has reached out to help his community. At 11, Lemoine also developed a fund-raising website for Operation Smile, which helps fund surgery for children born with cleft lips.
