BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) recently released a public policy commentary analyzing the Capital Area Transit System’s (CATS’) performance against published goals of its current millage cycle, and the agency’s plans for the upcoming renewal period. CATS’ 10.6-mill renewal will be on the November 13 ballot. The commentary is attached and available at brac.org/research.
“The upcoming millage renewal represents nearly 60% of CATS’ annual budget,” said Trey Godfrey, senior vice president of policy for BRAC. “It is important that the business community make an informed decision on this critical service with as much information as possible.”
The commentary compares CATS’ performance against a slate of promises made in 2011, and highlights the priorities and goals the agency will pursue with a renewal of its millage.
Despite a spate of management and oversight challenges early in the current millage cycle, CATS has regained its footing in the past several years and has either achieved the performance goal or substantially closed service gaps identified as part of its 2011 plan.
BRAC notes that CATS currently posts monthly performance measures on some of its goals on its website, and recommends that all metrics in the strategic plan be tracked and published online and aggregated annually for public release.
BRAC will announce its position on the CATS renewal in the coming week.
